Thames Valley confirms COVID-19 variant cases at local schools

The Thames Valley District Schools Board says two locals schools are dealing with recent COVID-19 cases that involve variants of concern.

Officials say previously reported cases at Sir Arthur Currie Public School and Strathroy District Collegiate Institute involve COVID-19 variants.

Meanwhile, the schoolboard says an active case of the the virus has also been identified at Ekcoe Central Public School.

Officials say impacted staff and students will continue their self-isolation, and that no new health and safety measures have been requested by public health.

The schools remain open at this time.

