Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Thames Valley confirms COVID-19 variant cases at local schools

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted March 18, 2021 7:12 am
Thames Valley District School Board head office on Dundas St. in London.
Thames Valley District School Board head office on Dundas St. in London. 980 CFPL

The Thames Valley District Schools Board says two locals schools are dealing with recent COVID-19 cases that involve variants of concern.

Officials say previously reported cases at Sir Arthur Currie Public School and Strathroy District Collegiate Institute involve  COVID-19 variants.

Read more: London’s Agriplex offers culturally aware Indigenous COVID-19 vaccination program

Meanwhile, the schoolboard says an active case of the the virus has also been identified at Ekcoe Central Public School.

Trending Stories

Officials say impacted staff and students will continue their self-isolation, and that no new health and safety measures have been requested by public health.

The schools remain open at this time.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19HealthEducationSchoolsThames Valley District School BoardSchool BoardTVDSBVariantvariants of concern

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers