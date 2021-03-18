Thames Valley confirms COVID-19 variant cases at local schools

The Thames Valley District Schools Board says two locals schools are dealing with recent COVID-19 cases that involve variants of concern.
Officials say previously reported cases at Sir Arthur Currie Public School and Strathroy District Collegiate Institute involve COVID-19 variants.
Meanwhile, the schoolboard says an active case of the the virus has also been identified at Ekcoe Central Public School.
Trending Stories
Officials say impacted staff and students will continue their self-isolation, and that no new health and safety measures have been requested by public health.
The schools remain open at this time.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments