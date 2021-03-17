Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Saskatoon sentenced

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 7:48 pm
A Saskatoon man who was shot by police on the day before Christmas Eve 2020 has been sentenced.
A Saskatoon man who was shot by police on the day before Christmas Eve 2020 has been sentenced. Phillip Bollman / Global News

A Saskatoon man who was shot by police just before Christmas 2020 will spend a year in jail.

Two Saskatoon Police Service officers were initially called to an apartment building on Avenue W North near 33rd Street on Dec. 23, 2020, after reports of a domestic altercation at an apartment in the Massey Place neighbourhood.

Read more: Man shot by Saskatoon police faces charges

When officers arrived, they said Tikkanen Wayne Lee, 27, was carrying a knife and shots were fired outside of the building. He was treated in hospital for what are reported to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, Lee was sentenced to 15 months in prison for assaulting a police officer and possession of a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

With time served working out to 89 days, he has about 12 months remaining on his sentence.

Saskatoon police said it brought in counterparts with the Regina Police Service major crime section to investigate the officer-involved shooting. The findings of this investigation have not yet been made public.

— With files from Kyle Benning

Click to play video: 'Regina police board joins calls for more independent oversight in Saskatchewan' Regina police board joins calls for more independent oversight in Saskatchewan
Regina police board joins calls for more independent oversight in Saskatchewan – Jun 25, 2020
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceSaskatoon NewsSask CourtOfficer-Involved ShootingAvenue W NorthMassey PlaceTikkanen Wayne Lee

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers