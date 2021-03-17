Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Saskatoon sentenced

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon man who was shot by police just before Christmas 2020 will spend a year in jail.

Two Saskatoon Police Service officers were initially called to an apartment building on Avenue W North near 33rd Street on Dec. 23, 2020, after reports of a domestic altercation at an apartment in the Massey Place neighbourhood.

Read more: Man shot by Saskatoon police faces charges

When officers arrived, they said Tikkanen Wayne Lee, 27, was carrying a knife and shots were fired outside of the building. He was treated in hospital for what are reported to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, Lee was sentenced to 15 months in prison for assaulting a police officer and possession of a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

With time served working out to 89 days, he has about 12 months remaining on his sentence.

Saskatoon police said it brought in counterparts with the Regina Police Service major crime section to investigate the officer-involved shooting. The findings of this investigation have not yet been made public.

— With files from Kyle Benning

1:44 Regina police board joins calls for more independent oversight in Saskatchewan Regina police board joins calls for more independent oversight in Saskatchewan – Jun 25, 2020

Related News Man injured after police shooting in Saskatoon