Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Texas man arrested with gun outside Kamala Harris’ residence

By Mark Hosenball Reuters
Posted March 17, 2021 6:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Threat of new violence puts U.S. Capitol on high alert' Threat of new violence puts U.S. Capitol on high alert
WATCH ABOVE: Washington, D.C. is on high alert again, amid threats of another attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Donald Trump extremists. – Mar 4, 2021

A San Antonio man was arrested near the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Wednesday and was charged with weapons-related offenses, the U.S. Secret Service said.

The Secret Service, responsible for the security of the president and vice president, said the suspect, Paul Murray, 31, was detained by its uniformed officers on the street near a government complex that houses the vice president’s residence and the U.S. Naval Observatory.

Read more: Fencing around U.S. Capitol to be scaled back as security threat diminishes

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department said its officers then arrested and charged Murray.

The department said the arrest was sparked by an “intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas.” The department did not elaborate on the bulletin’s contents.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'FBI warning of possible threat against U.S. Capitol' FBI warning of possible threat against U.S. Capitol
FBI warning of possible threat against U.S. Capitol – Mar 4, 2021

A reporter at Fox News’ Washington affiliate tweeted a Texas law enforcement bulletin that said Murray had been experiencing “paranoid delusions” that the military or government wanted to kill him, and that he sent his mother a text message saying he was in Washington and was going to “take care of his problem.”

Read more: Police monitoring potential threats by militia group to attack U.S. Capitol

D.C. police said Murray was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device.

Police said a rifle and ammunition were recovered from Murray’s vehicle.​

© 2021 Reuters
us secret serviceman arrested near kamala harris residenceman arrested near us vice president residencetexas man arrestedtexas man held on weapons chargetexas man weapon chargeswashington metropolitan police departmment

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers