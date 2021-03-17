44 new COVID-19, 11 additional variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing the local total case count up to 7,079, including 193 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 861 total coronavirus variant cases — 155 of which are active.

Of Wednesday’s new cases, 23 are in Barrie, while six are in Innisfil, five are in Bradford and four are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Essa, Huntsville, Muskoka Lakes, Springwater and Wasaga Beach.

Eleven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired and the rest are all under investigation.

On Tuesday, there were 1,263 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the region, bringing the total number of doses given up to 58,698.

Of the region’s total 7,079 cases, 91 per cent — or 6,424 — have recovered, while 22 remain in hospital.

There are also currently 13 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at seven workplaces, three educational settings, two institutional settings and one community setting.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 321,956, including 7,187 deaths.