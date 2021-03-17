Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

44 new COVID-19, 11 additional variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 7:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Expert group warns third COVID-19 wave is now underway in Ontario' Expert group warns third COVID-19 wave is now underway in Ontario
WATCH: As coronavirus variants fuel a surge of COVID-19 cases in Ontario, health experts there warn the province is experiencing its third wave. Heather Yourex-West looks at how other parts of the country are faring.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Wednesday, bringing the local total case count up to 7,079, including 193 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 861 total coronavirus variant cases — 155 of which are active.

Read more: 96% of Canadians who test positive for coronavirus aren’t using COVID Alert app properly

Of Wednesday’s new cases, 23 are in Barrie, while six are in Innisfil, five are in Bradford and four are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Essa, Huntsville, Muskoka Lakes, Springwater and Wasaga Beach.

Eleven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired and the rest are all under investigation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, there were 1,263 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the region, bringing the total number of doses given up to 58,698.

Of the region’s total 7,079 cases, 91 per cent — or 6,424 — have recovered, while 22 remain in hospital.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

There are also currently 13 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at seven workplaces, three educational settings, two institutional settings and one community setting.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 321,956, including 7,187 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Some ‘high priority health care workers’ eligible to receive vaccine' Some ‘high priority health care workers’ eligible to receive vaccine
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVID

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers