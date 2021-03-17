Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia man fined $6,000 for destroying nests of threatened species of bird

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2021 1:30 pm
A bank swallow is seen in this undated photo from Environment and Natural Resources on the federal website.
A bank swallow is seen in this undated photo from Environment and Natural Resources on the federal website. Canada.ca

A Nova Scotia man has been fined $6,000 after pleading guilty to destroying the nests of a protected species of bird.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says Gerald Douglas Fulton was sentenced on Feb. 19 in provincial court after pleading guilty to violating one charge under the Species at Risk Act.

The agency says the Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry received a call in August 2019 about a front-end loader near the nests of bank swallows, a threatened species, in Millville, N.S.

Read more: Petition aims to protect endangered bank swallows nesting in London, Ont., gravel pit

It says an investigation confirmed that Fulton destroyed the nests.

Fulton was ordered to pay a penalty of $5,000 and a fine of $1,000.

The agency says the $5,000 penalty will be directed to a federal government fund used for conducting research into the protection of bank swallows.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
