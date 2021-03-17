Guelph reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 62

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the city’s total case count to 2,838.

Active cases have fallen by six from the previous day to 62 cases, according to the data from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health.

Another 12 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus with resolved cases reaching 2,740.

Fatal cases in Guelph decreased by one to 36 on Wednesday, according to public health’s online portal. Global News has reached out to the health unit for clarification.

The portal also shows most of the confirmed cases among the 20-39 age group.

WDG Public Health reported 25 cases per 100,000 in its jurisdiction, which puts the region in the orange level of the province’s response framework.

There are also two cases being treated in an intensive care unit somewhere in the area, but it’s not known at which hospitals they are being treated.

Wellington County

Two new cases were reported in Wellington County on Wednesday as its case count remained reached 1,009.

The number of active cases fell by one from the previous day to 18 with one more person recovering from the disease. Resolved cases in the county reached 957.

Wellington County’s death toll of 34 has remained unchanged since March 11.

Public health’s online portal shows most cases involve seniors over the age of 80 who have been connected to an outbreak.

COVID-19 outbreaks

There are two active COVID-19 outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

But only a total of four staff members in those facilities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

No new outbreaks have been declared since March 5.

There are no active outbreaks among any schools in the area and only two active outbreaks among workplaces.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 29,679 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 1,648 more doses than what was reported the previous day.

Public health reported that 23,040 people have been vaccinated, but noted that only includes those who have received at least one dose.

The health unit said the term “fully vaccinated” only refers to anyone who has received the drug manufacturer’s suggested dose, whether that be two or one. Therefore, 6,639 people have been fully vaccinated in the region.

Public health reported that nine per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone who is eligible under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on public health’s website.

