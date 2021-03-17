Manitoba launches online coronavirus vaccination booking, eligibility expanded

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans will be able to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments online starting Wednesday.

Officials from the province’s vaccination implementation task force say at first, the online option will only be available for those looking to book appointments at one of the province’s five super site vaccination clinics.

The province’s call centre will continue to take appointments for the super sites, as well as for pop-up vaccination sites, according to officials.

The province has yet to publicly announce the website address for making appointments, but more information is expected at a 12:30 p.m. press conference with the task force’s lead and co-lead, Dr. Joss Reimer and Johanu Botha.

1:20 Winnipeg clinics, pharmacies inundated with calls as AstraZeneca roll out begins Winnipeg clinics, pharmacies inundated with calls as AstraZeneca roll out begins

Global News will stream the press conference live here.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, health officials again dropped the age eligibility for those able to get shots Wednesday. The province will now vaccinate people aged 73 and older and First Nations people aged 53 and older. Health officials plan to reduce the age minimum, bit by bit, over the coming months.

Eligibility has also been expanded to include nearly all health-care workers, including those who do not provide direct patient care.

All people who work in congregate living facilities are also now able to get vaccinated. Immunization teams are also visiting these facilities to give residents a dose.

1:20 Coronavirus: Manitoba to distribute 1st doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to medical clinics, pharmacies Coronavirus: Manitoba to distribute 1st doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to medical clinics, pharmacies

Reimer has said inoculations could be open to all adults in the province by August if supplies are steady. There are super sites in cities where people can get vaccines and pop-up clinics have begun in rural and northern Manitoba communities for people who are eligible.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba has already indicated it would opt for a four-month interval between doses.

As of Tuesday, 109,875 shots have been given across Manitoba, according to the province’s website.

Provincial data shows Manitoba has so far received 179,729 doses of all three vaccines approved for use in Canada.

–With files from The Canadian Press

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.