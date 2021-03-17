Suspected Atlanta massage parlour shooter may have had ‘sexual addiction,’ police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man suspected of shooting eight people to death at three different Atlanta massage parlours Tuesday evening may have had a “sexual addiction” and frequented the spas in the past, Georgia police said.

“He made indicators that he has some some issues, potentially sexual addiction and may have frequented some of these places in the past,” Cherokee County sheriff Frank Reynolds told reporters at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Police arrested 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, late Tuesday night in Crisp County, roughly 240 kilometres south of Atlanta. They said Long had claimed responsibility for the shootings, adding he viewed parlours as a “temptation” he sought to eliminate.

Atlanta Police chief Rodney Bryant said Long was in custody, but added it was too soon to determine if the attack was a hate crime.

“We are still early in this investigation, so we cannot make that determination at this moment,” he said.

Police said they responded to the shooting at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday evening. They arrived at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor, near Woodstock, to find five people were shot, Reynolds said.

Two people died at the scene, and three were taken to a hospital where two died.

Shortly after, police said they were notified by members of Long’s family, who indicated their son may be behind the attacks.

In total, six of the people killed were Asian and two were white. All but one were women.

— With files from the Associated Press