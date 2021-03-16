Menu

World

At least 8 dead after shootings at 3 Georgia massage parlours, suspect arrested

By Kate Brumback The Associated Press
Posted March 16, 2021 9:39 pm
Law enforcement officials confer outside a massage parlor following a shooting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs have left seven people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson).
Shootings at two massage parlours in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said three people were killed at a spa in northeast Atlanta, while a fourth person was killed at another spa across the street. He said all four victims were female, and “It appears that they may be Asian.”

Read more: 2 dead, 13 injured in shooting at party in Chicago

Atlanta police officers responding to a call of a robbery in progress at one spa around 5:50 p.m. found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business.

Earlier, around 5 p.m., five people were shot at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, about 30 miles (50 kilometres) north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. Two of the victims were dead and three were transported to a hospital where two of them also died, Baker said.

Authorities were not immediately releasing the gender or race of the victims, Baker said.

Click to play video: 'President Biden speaks against racism against Asian Americans in Lunar New Year message' President Biden speaks against racism against Asian Americans in Lunar New Year message
President Biden speaks against racism against Asian Americans in Lunar New Year message – Feb 13, 2021

A man suspected in the Acworth shooting was captured by surveillance video pulling up to the business around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, minutes before the shooting, authorities said. Baker said the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, was taken into custody in Crisp County, about 150 miles (240 kilometres) south of Atlanta.

Baker said they believe Long is also the suspect in the Atlanta shootings.

With two shootings at massage parlours in Atlanta and the knowledge of the Acworth shooting, Atlanta police said they dispatched officers to check nearby similar businesses and increased patrols in the area.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
