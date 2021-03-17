In photos: How people — and their pets — are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

St. Patrick’s Day may look a little different this year, but Montrealers are still bringing out their green and finding unique ways to celebrate the holiday.

Every year, the holiday is usually greeted with a massive streets-long parade and other festivities in the city — which draws thousands of people.

While the pandemic has put a hold on certain events, the Irish community has come up with safe but fun ways to celebrate.

Here’s a look at what Montrealers are doing for St. Paddy’s Day:

Spicy and Cooper in St. Paddy’s form. Submitted by Anne Duncan. Submitted by Anne Duncan

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just for people, in case you were wondering. Long-haired duo Spicy and Cooper dressed up for the occasion, clad with shiny bowties and eye-catching hats. Owner Anne Duncan sent in this dapper photo above.

Submitted by Catalina Clavero. Submitted by Catalina Clavero

Can you count all the shamrocks? Vienna, Scarlet and Valentina are certainly ready for the big day. Catalina Clavero submitted this adorable snap of the festive trio.

Carl decked out in green. Travis Todd

St. Patrick’s Day spirit prevails, even for the dogs among us. Global’s Travis Todd submitted this photo of Carl, a tiny and furry friend.

Courtesy of Craig Nolan

Courtesy of Craig NolanNo big parade? No problem. Montrealer Craig Nolan is decked out in green for the holiday.

The United Irish Societies of Montreal celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in 2021. Courtesy of United Irish Societies of Montreal

The United Irish Societies of Montreal took to marking the day with a small, socially distant parade in the city. The holiday may not look the same as years past, but that doesn’t mean Irish Montrealers didn’t find other ways to celebrate.

Lucifer ready for his close-up. Submitted by Sharon Boyle

Sharon Boyle’s feline companion doesn’t look incredibly sure about the whole idea, but the green hat is a nice touch. Did we mention his name is Lucifer?

— With files from Global News’ Kim Sullivan