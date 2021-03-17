Brant County starts COVID-19 vaccine waitlist for ages 70 to 74

Send this page to someone via email

The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) has begun inviting residents aged 70 to 74 to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine waitlist on the health unit’s website.

Public health says the move is in an effort to ensure as many residents as possible are being vaccinated while minimizing vaccine waste.

In a release, the BCHU says the list will be used in the event of last-minute cancellations or if extra doses become available for use.

The shots would be administered through one of the three current clinics at Laurier University, the paramedic station or Paris Fairgrounds.

With the BCHU expanding bookings for residents under 80 years old, the unit is not using the provincial COVID-19 vaccine booking portal at present and continues to use its own local booking system for those who qualify.

Ontario launched its booking system on Monday. The portal is open only to residents turning 80 or older this year, meaning those born in 1941 or earlier.

Public health says close to 16,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Brant County with more than 2,500 people having completed their vaccinations as of March 16.

Ryerson Heights Elementary closes school to students amid outbreak

An outbreak at Ryerson Heights Elementary in Brantford has temporarily closed the school to students due to a high-risk of close contacts identified by the health unit.

Students go back to virtual learning on Wednesday and will be doing so up to and including March 30 as a precaution, according to the Grand Erie District School Board.

It’s expected students will return to in-person learning on March 31.

Public health declared the outbreak on Sunday. The surge involves two students and a staff member.

The county is now managing five active outbreaks in the community: at a nursing home, three schools and one workplace.

The BCHU reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with active cases up 10, day over day, to 97 as of March 16.

The region added four more variant cases on Tuesday. The county now has 29 variant cases with none having their lineage classified.