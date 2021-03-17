Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Meng Wanzhou case: Actions of RCMP, border officers at centre of latest hearing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2021 7:44 am
Click to play video: 'Meng Wanzhou defence says Donald Trump comments tainted process' Meng Wanzhou defence says Donald Trump comments tainted process
WATCH: Meng Wanzhou defence says Donald Trump comments tainted process – Mar 3, 2021

The actions of RCMP and Canadian border officers in the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou are expected to be at the centre of her extradition case today as it resumes in B.C. Supreme Court.

Meng was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver’s airport at the request of U.S. officials to face fraud charges related to American sanctions against Iran.

Read more: Lawyer for Meng Wanzhou argues new evidence would challenge HSBC loan loss risk

Her lawyers are expected to argue today that Meng’s rights were violated when she was held for three hours by Canada Border Services Agency officers before being informed of her arrest and her right to a lawyer.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Lawyers for Huawei executive cast doubts on who knew what, when' Lawyers for Huawei executive cast doubts on who knew what, when
Lawyers for Huawei executive cast doubts on who knew what, when – Mar 1, 2021

They have alleged there was a co-ordinated effort between Canadian and U.S. officials to conduct a “covert criminal investigation” under the guise of a routine border exam, claims Canadian officials have challenged.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Meng Wanzhou case resumes with arguments over evidence, abuse of process

Meng and Huawei deny the allegations made by the United States.

She is the telecom giant’s chief financial officer and the daughter of its founder, Ren Zhengfei.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
HuaweiMeng WanzhouHuawei CFOMeng Wanzhou ExtraditionMeng Wanzhou caseMeng Wanzhou huaweimeng wanzhou extradition hearingExtradition hearingHuawei CFO case

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers