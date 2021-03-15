Menu

News

Lawyer for Meng Wanzhou argues new evidence would challenge HSBC loan loss risk

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2021 4:42 pm
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, arrives at B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, arrives at B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER — A lawyer for Huawei’s chief financial officer is asking a B.C. Supreme Court judge to admit new evidence in her extradition case.

Frank Addario says the evidence should be allowed if the Crown plans to argue that an international bank at the centre of Meng Wanzhou‘s fraud case suffered a real risk of loan loss as a result of her alleged actions.

Click to play video: 'Meng Wanzhou defence says Donald Trump comments tainted process' Meng Wanzhou defence says Donald Trump comments tainted process
Meng Wanzhou defence says Donald Trump comments tainted process – Mar 3, 2021

Meng is accused of misrepresenting Huawei’s control over technology company Skycom in a presentation to HSBC, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Both she and Huawei deny the allegations.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau calls it ‘obvious’ that the 2 Michaels were arrested on ‘trumped up national security charges’' Trudeau calls it ‘obvious’ that the 2 Michaels were arrested on ‘trumped up national security charges’
Trudeau calls it ‘obvious’ that the 2 Michaels were arrested on ‘trumped up national security charges’ – Mar 3, 2021

Addario says the evidence is an affidavit from an accountant that details credit facilities and loans issued by HSBC to Huawei subsidiaries and suggests there was never a risk of loss.

Addario also told the court that evidence provided by the United States in the case against Meng is unreliable because it includes a 2017 loan that wasn’t connected to HSBC.

Read more: Judge rejects Meng Wanzhou’s push to add statement evidence in extradition case

“There never was any risk the bank could incur a loss,” Addario told the judge.

“The court needs accurate evidence about the loans and credit facilities.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
