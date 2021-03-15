Menu

Canada

Meng Wanzhou case resumes with arguments over evidence, abuse of process

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Meng Wanzhou defence says Donald Trump comments tainted process' Meng Wanzhou defence says Donald Trump comments tainted process
WATCH: Meng Wanzhou defence says Donald Trump comments tainted process – Mar 3, 2021

The conduct of Canadian police and border officers is expected to face scrutiny in British Columbia Supreme Court this week as hearings resume in the extradition case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Three weeks of arguments in Meng’s case are scheduled to begin today, including allegations that her arrest at Vancouver’s airport in 2018 was an unlawful abuse of process and that the case doesn’t meet the criteria for extradition under international law.

Read more: Judge rejects Meng Wanzhou’s push to add statement evidence in extradition case

Meng’s lawyers are also expected to ask the judge hearing the case to admit evidence that they say would bolster their arguments.

Meng is wanted in the United States on fraud charges that both she and Huawei deny.

She is accused of misrepresenting Huawei’s control of another company to HSBC, allegedly putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Click to play video 'Lawyers for Huawei executive cast doubts on who knew what, when' Lawyers for Huawei executive cast doubts on who knew what, when
Lawyers for Huawei executive cast doubts on who knew what, when – Mar 1, 2021

Her lawyers say in court documents that the new evidence challenges the assertion that HSBC suffered a real risk of loan loss due to Meng’s alleged actions, and proves that the United States provided an “manifestly unreliable” record of the case to Canadian officials.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
