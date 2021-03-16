COVID-19 variant case reported at Winnipeg personal care home

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 variant case has been reported at Heritage Lodge Long Term Care Home in Winnipeg.

In a statement, Revera’s chief medical officer Dr. Rhonda Collins said since an outbreak was declared at the personal care home on March 10, one staff member and one resident have tested positive for COVID-19.

On March 13, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority notified Revera that the staff member had tested positive for the B.1.1.7. variant, first discovered in the U.K. The company said it’s still awaiting test results to confirm if the resident’s case is also a variant of concern.

Collins said the care home is taking numerous precautions to ensure the safety of its residents and staff, including following strict protocols and enhancing screening, monitoring, and cleaning.

General visits have been temporarily cancelled and visits from designated family caregivers and essential visits will be allowed once contact tracing is complete.

Revera says residents and family members have also been notified of the variant case. The company added that most residents at Heritage Lodge have received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccinations for staff are ongoing.

Both the resident and the staff member are now self-isolating.