Two men are dead following an accident at a construction site on Gabriola Island on Tuesday morning.

RCMP said the boom of a concrete pump-truck broke and landed on two workers at a construction site on Taylor Road just before 11 a.m.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC are investigating.

