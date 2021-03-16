Man arrested in Kelowna stabbing incident; victim in serious condition, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged stabbing at a home on the 1200-block of Brookside Avenue.

Police say a man was allegedly assaulted with an edged weapon, around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

He was transported to Kelowna General Hospital with ‘serious injuries’.

“RCMP officers immediately began an investigation into the assault, and a short time later, arrested a suspect,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in a release.

The 36-year-old man has been released on conditions for a future court date.

The full findings of the investigation will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for review, according to police.

“Our officers remained on scene gathering physical evidence for quite some time,” said Noseworthy.

“We have subsequently released the scene and are confident in saying that there is no risk to the public as a result of this incident.”

