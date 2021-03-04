Menu

News

Teen grabbed during evening jog; Kelowna RCMP seeking public help identifying male suspect

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 3:28 pm
Kelowna RCMP are investigating an incident involving a man allegedly grabbing a teenager while she was on a run Wednesday evening.
Kelowna RCMP are investigating an incident involving a man allegedly grabbing a teenager while she was on a run Wednesday evening. File / Global News

Kelowna RCMP are seeking public help in identifying a man who allegedly grabbed a teenager who was out jogging.

According to police, the 18-year-old female was running on McLean Road, near June Springs Road, around 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

Police said the woman told them that the man grabbed her arm as she attempted to run past him.

She told police that she managed to pull herself free, then ran home and immediately reported the incident.

RCMP officers attended the scene, but did not locate a suspect.

“At this time, we don’t know what the suspect’s intentions were, but we are working diligently to solve this incident,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

The man is described as being 40 to 50 years old with medium-length, curly black hair.

A vehicle he was standing beside was described as a newer model, black 4-door SUV with a silver roof rack.

“We are asking anyone who was in the area and saw something, or has dashcam or surveillance video of the incident, to contact us immediately,” Noseworthy said.

“We are also asking anyone who recognizes this suspect or vehicle description to call us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online.

