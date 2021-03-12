Kelowna RCMP say no danger to public after report of suspicious man following child

Send this page to someone via email

A report of a child being followed by a suspicious man on Friday morning was quickly investigated, say Kelowna RCMP.

Police say officers rushed to the scene of Ziprick Road and Renfrew Road but said there was no danger to the public after locating the suspect.

“Officers immediately attended the area and began an investigation,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“The man reported in this incident has been identified and we have been able to confirm that he was not following the child, but rather walking in the same direction.”

Kelowna RCMP say the report comes on the heels of two other reports regarding suspects allegedly following children in the Rutland area over the past two weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

“The man in this morning’s incident does not match the descriptions provided in either of the previous investigations,” said Noseworthy.

“Those matters are still being investigated, and we continue to ask anyone with information on those incidents to contact us.”

5:55 How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world – May 21, 2020

In the meantime, police said the reports are a reminder to parents to street proof their children, and gave several tips.

Children should:

Know their home address and landline/cellphone numbers

Know how to contact their parents via cellphones or work numbers

Know how and when to call 911 in an emergency

Establish a code word for your family. This should be used in emergencies to identify a “safe person” other than their parent or caregiver

Play what-if games with younger children to reinforce these safety messages

In the community:

Story continues below advertisement

Children and teens should play and walk to places with a buddy.

If they become separated or lost, they should tell someone with a nametag (examples: cashier or security guard) immediately

Avoid conversations with strangers.

If someone you do not know asks personal questions of you, run away or leave the situation immediately

Never walk with or accept a ride, money or gifts from strangers or even someone you may know, without checking with your parents.

Keep a safe distance from strangers and cars that approach you

If a person tries to grab you scream loudly, make a lot of noise, and try to create a disturbance

If a vehicle is involved, try to take get the licence plate number and a description of the stranger(s) and vehicle(s). Call 911 for help

If you are taking a public bus, always sit near the driver

Reduce the use of headphones or use of electronic devices that can distract you from your surroundings when you are walking

1:52 Experts urge child safety around open windows as weather heats up Experts urge child safety around open windows as weather heats up – May 27, 2019

Police also say it’s OK for children to say no to adults who ask you to do something for them, such as:

Story continues below advertisement

Help them find a lost pet

Join them in an activity or game

Give them directions

Anyone with information on these matters is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.