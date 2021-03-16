Menu

Crime

2 arrested after $10,000 in drugs found in vehicle during traffic stop in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis
Drugs seized by Peterborough police.
Peterborough Police Service

Two people face drug-related charges following a routine traffic stop in Peterborough on Friday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6 p.m., an officer made a traffic stop in the area of Rubidge and Townsend streets. The officer learned the 36-year-old driver was currently suspended from driving and the individual was charged under the Highway Traffic Act. No name was released.

Read more: 5 arrested after City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seize drugs, weapons and replica handguns

Police also found that two passengers in the vehicle were under court orders not to communicate with each other. They were allegedly found in possession of approximately $10,000 worth of drugs including methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Lucan Watters, 42, of Peterborough, and Ginny Ellis, 31, of Campbellford, were arrested and each charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine, other drugs).

Watters was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking; Ellis was also charged with three counts of failure to comply with a release order including not to possess or consume any unlawful drugs and not to possess any drug paraphernalia.

They were released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough on April 6.

