Quebec logs 561 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths as hospitalizations fall

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 561 new novel coronavirus cases and eight more deaths Tuesday as hospitalizations related to the pandemic continue to fall.

Health officials say three of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while three took place between March 9 and 14. Two Quebecers died at an unknown date.

The case count now stands at 298,747, while the health crisis has claimed the lives of 10,558 Quebecers to date. Recoveries, meanwhile, have now topped 281,000.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations fell by 20 to 533. This includes 91 patients in intensive care, a drop of five.

The inoculation rollout saw another 28,861 doses administered Monday, for a total of 774,600 to date. Quebec has received more than one million doses.

Story continues below advertisement

The province is currently offering a first shot to anyone over the age of 70 as well as to any Montrealer who is 65 or older.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials say 18,784 tests were administered Sunday, the latest day for which screening information is available.

Premier François Legault is expected to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Tuesday after saying the province is considering easing curfew measures.

2:36 Some Quebecers refuse Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Some Quebecers refuse Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine