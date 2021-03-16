Ontario reports 1,074 new coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,074 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 320,448.

Tuesday’s case count is lower than Monday’s which saw 1,268 new infections. On Sunday, 1,747 new cases were recorded (a portion of those cases were older ones recently inputted into the provincial data system) and 1,468 on Saturday.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 313 cases were recorded in Toronto, 199 in Peel Region, 101 in York Region, and 66 in both Hamilton and Ottawa,

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,173 as 11 more deaths were recorded.

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), and P.1 (first detected in Brazil) mutations.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 1,131 variant cases, which is up by 25 since yesterday, 46 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by two, and 34 P.1 variant cases which is unchanged, that have been detected so far in the province.

The cumulative case count for a mutation that was detected but the lineage was not determined was 9,131, an increase of 501, the government indicated.

Meanwhile, 300,769 Ontarians were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is 94 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,085 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 12,506 — down from the previous day when it was at 12,528, but is up from March 9 when it was at 11,223. At the peak of the coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit above 30,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 1,334, down from yesterday at 1,350, but is up from last week at 1,187.

The government said 28,526 tests were processed in the last 24 hours which is the fewest number of tests in the last three weeks. There is currently a backlog of 27,448 tests awaiting results. A total of 11,817,610 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Tuesday was 4.5 per cent, up from Monday at 3.8 per cent, and up from last week at 3.7 per cent.

— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) March 16, 2021

Ontario reported 761 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 62 from the previous day) with 292 patients in intensive care units (down by six) and 194 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by seven).

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, the provincial government reported administering 1,243,132 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 51,579 in the last day. There are 288,918 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the vaccines currently approved in Canada. The first three require two shots administered several weeks apart while the fourth requires only one.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

157,913 people are male — an increase of 517 cases.

160,764 people are female — an increase of 545 cases.

44,076 people are 19 and under — an increase of 214 cases.

117,514 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 417 cases.

92,289 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 297 cases.

45,766 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 118 cases.

20,727 people are 80 and over — an increase of 26 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 2

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 30

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 295

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 1,995

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 4,850

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,752 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of two since yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 80 current outbreaks in homes, which is a up down by seven from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 43 active cases among long-term care residents and 138 active cases among staff — up by one and up by eight, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 10,421 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date — 7,581 among students and 1,686 among staff (1,154 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 367 more cases in the last three days — 301 student cases and 66 staff cases.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 1,310 cases reported among students, 269 cases among staff and 20 individuals were not identified — totaling 1,599 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 893 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Twenty-seven schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 3,048 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 48 (31 new child cases and 17 staff cases). Out of 5,273 child care centres in Ontario, 205 currently have cases and 56 centres are closed.

Data for cases in schools and child care centres are updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m. On Tuesday’s, numbers are included over a three-day period from Friday afternoon to Monday afternoon.

