Canada

Saskatoon family ‘tickled’ stolen adaptive bike found, man charged with theft

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 6:50 pm
Tobi-Dawne Smith said she's happy her child's adaptive bike was found after someone stole it last week.
Tobi-Dawne Smith said she's happy her child's adaptive bike was found after someone stole it last week. Courtesy Tobi-Dawne Smith

A 43-year-old man has been charged after an adaptive bike was stolen from a Saskatoon family last week, according to Saskatoon police.

The bike was stolen from Tobi-Dawne Smith. Her child, Red, is neurodivergent, and the bike was adapted so they could ride while staying stable.

Read more: Saskatoon mother seeks help from public after child’s adaptive bike stolen

The bike was worth around $3,500, Smith told Global News at the time of the theft, and had been taken from the family’s Mayfair neighbourhood. Their home had been badly damaged in February after a fire, Smith said, and the theft came as another blow during a difficult time.

“We are tickled it has been found, but won’t know if it can be safely ridden until someone who knows what’s-what has had a look,” wrote Smith in a Facebook post, thanking the public for helping find the bike.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatoon girl with spina bifida upset over stolen customized bikes

The bike was found on “an online sales site” on Sunday, according to Saskatoon police.

The man trying to sell the bike has been charged with possession of stolen property.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon girl with spina bifida upset over stolen customized bikes' Saskatoon girl with spina bifida upset over stolen customized bikes
Saskatoon girl with spina bifida upset over stolen customized bikes – Jun 25, 2020
