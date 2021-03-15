Saskatoon family ‘tickled’ stolen adaptive bike found, man charged with theft

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old man has been charged after an adaptive bike was stolen from a Saskatoon family last week, according to Saskatoon police.

The bike was stolen from Tobi-Dawne Smith. Her child, Red, is neurodivergent, and the bike was adapted so they could ride while staying stable.

The bike was worth around $3,500, Smith told Global News at the time of the theft, and had been taken from the family’s Mayfair neighbourhood. Their home had been badly damaged in February after a fire, Smith said, and the theft came as another blow during a difficult time.

“We are tickled it has been found, but won’t know if it can be safely ridden until someone who knows what’s-what has had a look,” wrote Smith in a Facebook post, thanking the public for helping find the bike.

The bike was found on “an online sales site” on Sunday, according to Saskatoon police.

The man trying to sell the bike has been charged with possession of stolen property.

