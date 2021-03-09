Saskatoon mother seeks help from public after child’s adaptive bike stolen

Send this page to someone via email

A mother in Saskatoon is asking for the public’s help after her child’s adaptive bike was stolen last week.

Tobi-Dawne Smith said her child, Red, is neurodivergent; the bike, which costs about $3,500, has a wider frame and solid wheels so Red can be stable while biking.

It was taken from their Mayfair neighbourhood sometime between Wednesday and Friday last week, Smith told Global News.

The theft comes as another hit for the family, who Smith says has suffered a number of thefts since their home was badly damaged in a fire last month.

“It’s just been loss after loss, trauma after trauma, violation after violation this entire month,” she wrote in a Facebook message to Global News.

“I can’t stress how much it means to the kiddo, and how desperate we are to have it found and returned.”

Saskatoon police said it is investigating the theft.

