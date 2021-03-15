4,300 isolations: Union says Edmonton firefighters should be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Out of 1,300 Edmonton firefighters represented by the union, 55 have tested positive COVID-19 and there have been more than 4,300 isolations due to exposure, the Edmonton Fire Fighters’ Union (EFFU) said.

In a Monday news release, the union said its members should be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The EFFU it was happy the province included health-care workers — and later, paramedics and Emergency Medical Responders — in Phase 1 of the Alberta rollout.

However, as supply grows, the union wants to see essential front-line workers, like firefighters, receive the vaccine.

“While the majority of our members provide medical first response service, we are not designated as Emergency Medical Responders, thereby excluding us from prioritized vaccination lists,” the union said. Tweet This

Having so many members have to isolate due to exposure has “created challenges in maintaining proper staffing levels,” the union said, and it’s worried the rise of variant cases will strain staffing even further.

In the news release, the EFFU said it contacted Health Minister Tyler Shandro on March 3, asking that firefighters be included earlier in the vaccination rollout.

“To date, we have not received a response from the minister or his office,” the union said.

“EFFU, police, and other first responders are left wondering if and when the government of Alberta will act to protect our essential emergency workers so they remain available to respond.”

Last week, Alberta police pushed the province to expand Phase 2 “to include front-line first responders.”

The Edmonton Police Association said members have been diligent with protecting themselves from potential exposure but still, 139 members have either contracted COVID-19 or have had to isolate due to public interactions.

Some Alberta community physicians also wrote to the premier and health minister, asking that they be included in Phase 2A of the vaccination rollout.

“It is imperative that the government prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for the approximately 11,000 Alberta community care physicians and their clinic staff,” reads the letter, sent March 2 from the group Alberta Doctors for Patients.

