Canada
December 23 2020 6:23pm
01:38

Alberta continues to look at best way to allocate ‘scarce supply’ of COVID-19 vaccine

Alberta’s Dr. Hinshaw repsonds to calls for paramedics and other health professionals to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

