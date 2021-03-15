Edmonton Oilers rally but fall short in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Flames held off the Edmonton Oilers for a 4-3 win Monday night in Calgary.

Early in the game, Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira popped Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington with a hard body check. Khaira’s shoulder drove into Kylington’s head on the play, and the Flames defenceman left the game for a time. A few minutes later, Calgary’s Brett Ritchie dropped the gloves with Khaira, who was felled by a stiff right to the left cheek. Khaira was wobbly as he left the ice.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers win streak snapped in Vancouver

The Flames took advantage of a neutral zone turnover by Connor McDavid to go ahead in the second. Flames forward Elias Lindholm sent Dillon Dube in alone, and his shot found the five-hole on Oilers netminder Mike Smith.

Story continues below advertisement

Kylington set up Lindholm in front to make it 2-0. Edmonton replied 52 seconds later when Adam Larsson jammed the puck behind Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers sink Senators again

Still in the second, Smith got caught out of the net, allowing Milan Lucic to set up Andrew Mangiapane for the Flames’ third goal.

Josh Archibald knifed in a pass from Devin Shore to bring the Oilers back within one.

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl tied it 5:25 in to the third with his 17th of the season, but Noah Hanifin restored the Flames’ lead 1:07 later.

The Oilers pulled Smith with 1:50 left. Edmonton forward Jesse Puljujarvi fired a shot destined for the far corner with four seconds left, but Markstrom came up with an arm save.

Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie didn’t play the last two periods with a lower body issue.

The Oilers (18-13) will play in Calgary again on Wednesday.