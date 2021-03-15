Sex offender with history of violence against women and girls released in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A convicted sex offender with a long history of violence against women and girls has been released from Headingley Correctional Centre and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Winston George Thomas, 43, was released Monday after serving a sentence for assaulting a peace officer.

Police said Thomas has a long track record of probation breaches, and that although he has participated in some treatment programs in the past, he’s still considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner.

Some of Thomas’ previous convictions include sexual assault committed against a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulting an adult woman, as well as breaking and entering and aggravated assault.

As a result, he’s subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

Anyone with information about Thomas is asked to contact the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at (204) 984-1888, Winnipeg police, any local RCMP detachment, or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.

