Crime

High-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Winnipeg police say Winston George Thomas is a high-risk to re-offend.
Winnipeg police say Winston George Thomas is a high-risk to re-offend. Handout/WPS

Police are alerting the public that a high-risk sex offender is expected to live in Winnipeg after his release from jail.

Winston George Thomas, 43, is a convicted sex offender who is considered a high-risk to re-offend in a sexual and sexually violent manner against all females — adults and children.

Thomas was released from Headingley Correctional Centre Sunday after serving a sentence for failing to comply with his probation order.

He remains subject to supervised probation until December, as well as a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

According to Manitoba Justice’s sex offender notifications, Thomas has a lengthy criminal record, with convictions for breaking and entering, aggravated assault, assaulting an officer, and multiple breaches of probation — in addition to numerous sexual offences.

The victim in a 2008 offence was a 13-year-old girl.

In 2006, he was also convicted of sexually assaulting an adult woman, and in 2003, he was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman after breaking into her home.

Under his probation order, Thomas is prohibited from using drugs and alcohol and is under a curfew between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. daily.

Thomas is described as five feet 10 inches tall and 234 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on the left side of his face and a tiger tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information about Thomas is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888, the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, your local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

