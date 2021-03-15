Menu

Health

Toronto to open 3 more mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics by April 5

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2021 3:57 pm
Click to play video 'More city-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics opening in Toronto to accommodate registrations, Tory says' More city-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics opening in Toronto to accommodate registrations, Tory says
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Mayor John Tory said Monday that more city-run COVID-19 immunization clinics would be opening after the city began registrations on Friday for 133,000 appointments for residents age 80 and over. Two more clinics will open March 29 in Scarborough and North York, while a sixth clinic will open in North York on April 5, he said.

Toronto says it will have three more mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics open by April 5.

That will bring the total number of operating mass immunization sites to six.

Read more: Toronto to open 3 mass vaccination clinics 2 weeks early due to increase in supply

Mayor John Tory says that the Malvern Community Recreation Centre and the Mitchell Field Community Centre will begin COVID-19 vaccinations on March 29.

He says that The Hangar Sport and Events Centre will open on April 5.

Three clinics — the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the Scarborough Town Centre and the Toronto Congress Centre — are already scheduled to open for mass vaccinations on Wednesday.

Click to play video 'Toronto’s top doctor warns COVID-19 pandemic ‘not over’ as variant cases rise' Toronto’s top doctor warns COVID-19 pandemic ‘not over’ as variant cases rise
All six clinics will operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Tory says that those hours may be modified depending on demand for appointments and supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
