Toronto to open 3 more mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics by April 5

Toronto says it will have three more mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics open by April 5.

That will bring the total number of operating mass immunization sites to six.

Mayor John Tory says that the Malvern Community Recreation Centre and the Mitchell Field Community Centre will begin COVID-19 vaccinations on March 29.

He says that The Hangar Sport and Events Centre will open on April 5.

Three clinics — the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the Scarborough Town Centre and the Toronto Congress Centre — are already scheduled to open for mass vaccinations on Wednesday.

All six clinics will operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Tory says that those hours may be modified depending on demand for appointments and supply of COVID-19 vaccines.