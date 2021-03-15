Correctional officers seize more than $10k worth of drugs at New Brunswick jail

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional officers in the medium security sector of New Brunswick’s Dorchester Penitentiary intercepted an inmate who was trying to bring contraband into the institution, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

The officers seized contraband on March 5, which included 17.61 grams of “Shatter.”

Shatter is a cannabis concentrate, and according to CSC, the total value of this this seizure is estimated at $10,500.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.

These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

