Crime

Correctional officers seize more than $10k worth of drugs at New Brunswick jail

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 3:25 pm
A jail cell inside the Dorchester, N.B. jail.
A jail cell inside the Dorchester, N.B. jail. Shelley Steeves/Global News

Correctional officers in the medium security sector of New Brunswick’s Dorchester Penitentiary intercepted an inmate who was trying to bring contraband into the institution, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

The officers seized contraband on March 5, which included 17.61 grams of “Shatter.”

READ MORE: New Brunswick town questions RCMP communication

Shatter is a cannabis concentrate, and according to CSC, the total value of this this seizure is estimated at $10,500.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.

Trending Stories

These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

Click to play video 'N.B. woman challenging law allowing ‘dry celling’' N.B. woman challenging law allowing ‘dry celling’
N.B. woman challenging law allowing ‘dry celling’ – Nov 9, 2020

 

New BrunswickCannabisCorrectional Service CanadaDrug SeizureContrabandDorchester PenitentiaryNew Brunswick drug seizure

