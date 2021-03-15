Regina’s beloved baby guru Sally Elliott dies after battle with cancer

Send this page to someone via email

Known for helping thousands of women navigate childbirth and motherhood in Regina, baby guru Sally Elliott has died.

Elliott taught prenatal and Y’s Moms’ classes at the YMCA for decades, sharing her knowledge, passion and humour — easing the uncertainty and unknown for those embarking on a new adventure.

YMCA of Regina confirmed her death following multiple reports Sunday evening.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Sally Elliott. Our deepest sympathies to her amazing, supportive family throughout this time,” YMCA said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“Sally was truly one of a kind and her legendary impact was felt by so many across the community. Her passion for supporting mother, baby and family is unmatched and unique in our city.”

Photo of Sally Elliott. Credit / YMCA of Regina

YMCA said it will remember Elliott for her “compassion, fiery strength and tenacity delivered with love and kindness in her intense commitment to the community and the YMCA.”

“While the sadness of her passing is truly difficult to bear, we are comforted by the amazing life of a very special person who made a deep and lasting impact with those who met her,” YMCA said.

Amanda Schneider took Elliott’s prenatal class in 2015 and has nothing but fond memories of her.

“I feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to have her in my corner through my pregnancy and when I was a new mom,” Schneider said in a Facebook post.

The day after her son was born, Schneider said Elliott left a napkin in her room written with words of encouragement.

“I had a very traumatic birth with my son and he was in the NICU. Little notes like that one that she left on my hospital bed pillow were ways she let me know that she was there for me and supporting me,” Schneider told Global News.

Following her passing, many others took to social media expressing their love for Elliott. It showed the ever-lasting impact she had on the community.

Former Saskatchewan Party MLA Tina Beaudry-Mellor took to Facebook to share her experience with Elliott.

“I will never forget suffering from post-partum, sleep-deprived and struggling to breastfeed my newborn twins and how she came up and hugged me and said exactly what I needed to hear,” Beaudry-Mellor said

“Like many new moms, I felt like I was failing at everything but she gave me perspective, strength and most importantly, permission to be a mom on my own terms.”

Saskatchewan NDP MLA Nicole Saurer said Elliott was one of the most amazing people she had ever met.

“She touched my life, helping me through a difficult time, was there to whisper supportive words during the labour of my daughter and was an inspiring host at Y’s Moms,” Saurer said.

Regina resident Shala Ruopp attended Elliott’s prenatal class this past summer.

“Signing up for her classes at the YMCA was one of the first things I did when finding out I was pregnant because I heard so many positive things about them,” Ruopp said in February.

“She was always so full of energy — jumping on tables — and could turn any bad day into a good one with her contagious smile and sense of humour.

“Every Tuesday, I looked forward to her class. Some were hilarious, some were not so hilarious, but they were real and honest.”

Through the Hospitals of Regina Foundation, two rocking chairs were purchased for the Labour and Birth Unit at the Regina General Hospital in Elliott’s name.

Provided / Hospitals of Regina Foundation. Provided / Hospitals of Regina Foundation