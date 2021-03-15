City of Orillia, environment and infrastructure staff reach deal following strike

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Orillia, Ont., and unionized staff in the environment and infrastructure services employee group, which is represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 636, have reached a four-year collective bargaining agreement that ended the strike that started Feb. 6.

The agreement was reached on Saturday after union members voted in favour of the package, which provides a cost-of-living adjustment of 1.65 per cent — plus market adjustments — in the first year, followed by 1.5 per cent per year — plus market adjustments — for the rest of the contract.

“Council is pleased a four-year collective agreement has been reached between the city and IBEW Local 636,” Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said in a statement.

“I would like to thank all those involved in reaching the agreement, and I look forward to welcoming our employees back as we continue to provide critical services to the community in a financially responsible and equitable manner.”

The agreement is retroactive and covers Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2024.

“Our members are happy to be going back to work to serve the community,” Tim Pitts, the business representative of the IBEW union, said in a statement.

“I am pleased that we were able to sign a new four-year agreement.”

The City of Orillia is working at getting staff back to work as soon as possible and will be communicating with the union accordingly.

The environment and infrastructure services employee group, represented by IBEW 636, includes staff from water/wastewater, waste diversion, operations staff, environmental officers, mechanics and electricians. There are 58 employees included in the collective bargaining unit.