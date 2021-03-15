Menu

Health

Guelph reports 28 new COVID-19 cases from weekend, active cases at 73

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 15, 2021 12:36 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says province capable of administering 4.8 million vaccines monthly, asks for more supply' Coronavirus: Ford says province capable of administering 4.8 million vaccines monthly, asks for more supply
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Sunday that the province has the capacity to administer 4.8 million vaccines a month, but has only 1.4 million vaccines for March, asking the federal government to supply the province with more vaccines.

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 from the weekend, raising the city’s total case count to 2,830.

Monday’s data shows 73 active cases in Guelph, which is up by one since Friday, when the data was last updated.

Read more: Guelph will see red for another week in Ontario’s COVID-19 pandemic response system

Another 27 people recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the resolved case count to 2,720.

Guelph’s death toll of 37 has remained unchanged since Feb. 24.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health reported 23.1 cases per 100,000, which puts the region in the yellow level of the province’s response framework.

There are also two cases being treated in an intensive care unit somewhere in WDG Public Health’s jurisdiction, but it’s not known at which hospitals they are being treated.

Wellington County

There are another eight cases confirmed cases in Wellington County, raising its case count to 1,007 during the pandemic.

The number of active cases increased by two over the weekend to 19.

Trending Stories

Another six people have recovered from COVID-19, with total resolved cases reaching 954.

Wellington County’s death toll of 34 has remained unchanged since March 11.

Public health’s online portal shows most cases involve seniors over the age of 80 who have been connected to an outbreak.

Click to play video 'How are AstraZeneca side effect claims being addressed? We ask an infectious diseases expert' How are AstraZeneca side effect claims being addressed? We ask an infectious diseases expert
How are AstraZeneca side effect claims being addressed? We ask an infectious diseases expert

COVID-19 outbreaks

There are only two active COVID-19 outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

But only a total of four staff members in those facilities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

One school in Guelph is reporting an active COVID-19 outbreak. It was declared on March 3 after two students tested positive.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 27,147 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 2,236 more vaccinations than what was reported on Friday.

Read more: Germany, France latest to suspend AstraZeneca shot over blood clot concerns

Public health reported that eight per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated as it works towards a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent by June.

Anyone who is eligible under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on public health’s website.

