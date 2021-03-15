Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Tech

Facebook to label all posts about COVID-19 vaccines to counter misinformation

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 15, 2021 8:47 am
Click to play video 'Health officials urge Canadians to break the pandemic misinformation chain' Health officials urge Canadians to break the pandemic misinformation chain
WATCH: Health officials urge Canadians to break the pandemic misinformation chain – Feb 27, 2021

Facebook is adding informational labels to posts about vaccines as it expands efforts to counter COVID-19-related misinformation flourishing on its platforms.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post Monday that labels will contain “credible information” about the vaccines from the World Health Organization. They will be in English and five other languages, with more languages added in coming weeks.

Read more: Fighting COVID-19 has meant tackling conspiracy theories, even within families

“For example, we’re adding a label on posts that discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines that notes COVID-19 vaccines go through tests for safety and effectiveness before they’re approved,” Zuckerberg said.

Trending Stories

The social network is also adding a tool to help get users vaccinated by connecting them to information about where and when they can get their shot.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Health officials warn about disinformation, conspiracies' Health officials warn about disinformation, conspiracies
Health officials warn about disinformation, conspiracies – Feb 26, 2021

Facebook and Instagram have been criticized for allowing anti-vaccination propaganda to spread and for being woefully slow in weeding out the misinformation, often with fact-checks, labels and other restrained measures.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVIDFacebookcovid vaccineMark ZuckerbergMisinformationvaccine canadafacebook misinformationcovid misinformationVaccine Misinformationfacebook covidcovid vaccine misinformationfacebook covid misinformation

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers