Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 15

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday.

Ontario’s vaccine booking system launches for those aged 80 and older

Ontario’s hotly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine booking system launches at 8 a.m. today for those aged 80 and up.

The province says people who are eligible to get vaccinated can book online at www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine, while those wishing to schedule by phone can call 1-888-999-6488.

Story continues below advertisement

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,268 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

Of those:

366 were in Toronto

220 were in Peel Region

147 were in York Region

53 were in Durham Region

47 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,268 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,268 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 319,374.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,162 as nine more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 1,114 from the previous day. The government said 33,975 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, the provincial government reported administering 1,191,553 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 33,198 in the last day. There are 287,283 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,750 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase since yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 87 current outbreaks in homes, which is a up by three from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 42 active cases among long-term care residents and 146 active cases among staff — down by three and up by seven, respectively, in the last day.

Story continues below advertisement

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 10,052 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 110 more cases in the last day — 91 student cases, 15 staff cases and four individuals were not identified.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 840 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Twenty-three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 3,000 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 32 (21 new child cases and 11 staff cases). Out of 5,273 child care centres in Ontario, 183 currently have cases and 47 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement