Summerland’s Maple Roch taps into sweet Canadian tradition

The team from Summerland’s Maple Roch are tapping maple trees in their own neighbourhood.

At Nomad Cidery, Roch Fortin and his team are doing everything, from tapping the trees to boiling the sap to make sweet maple syrup.

“This year we’ve got approximately 40 to 45 trees but we have about 60 taps on the go,” said Fortin.

“Every day we have people coming up saying, ‘we have trees in my backyard, do you want to come over?’ We are going to work on this next year and expand. But like you see, it’s a labour of love.”

Tapping Summerland’s maple trees is Maple Roch’s specialty, as well as educating locals, safely, about how fruitful the Okanagan truly is.

“There is so much food and so many opportunities that can be explored and this is just one of them,” said Fortin.

Now, all there is to do is wait until the two-day boiling process is finished and the maple syrup can be bottled and shared at their store in Summerland.