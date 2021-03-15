5 songs you must hear this week: 15 March 2021

The number of new releases that crossed my desktop dropped a little last week, but given how many new songs were written in lockdown, there’s more–MUCH more–to come throughout the rest of 2021. Here are five of the best from over the last seven days.

1. The Blossom, Hardcore Happy

97 Blossom (Video Store Records/The Orchard)

Recommended If You Like: Dreamy bedroom pop

If you need a pick-me-up track this week, check out the new release from Lily Lizotte, an LA-based performer who goes by the name The Blossom. This track first gained traction in Australia (she spent part of her childhood in Sydney) and is now finding favour on this side of the Pacific. The album will be out April 6.

2. Girl in Red, Serotonin

If I Could Go Quiet (AWAL Recordings)

RIYL: Up-tempo Billie Eilish

A little neurochemistry helps with the context of this song. Serotonin is the hormone that gives us feelings of happiness and well-being as well as stabilizing our mood. Now that you know that, let’s move on to Marie Ulven, the person behind Girl in Red, is from Norway and has a big fan in Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother. In fact, he had a hand in co-producing this single. The album is due April 30.

Story continues below advertisement

3. The Band Camino, 1 Last Cigarette

Single (Elektra/EMG)

RIYL: A little realism for 2021

If you didn’t know better, you’d think that this was a new song from Arkells, Walk the Moon, or something new from AJR. Instead, it’s an electro-poppy indie rock band from originally out of Memphis but now based in Nashville. This sounds like a happy song but if you listen to the lyrics, it’s anything but.

Story continues below advertisement

4. Sook-Yin Lee and Adam Litovitz, Run Away with Me

Jooj two (Mint Records)

RIYL: Toronto-made electro-pop

Sook-Yin Lee, the Canadian musician, actor, visual artist, and broadcaster, has a new album that she made with her late partner, Adam Litovitz, someone with whom she worked for years. Adam took his own life in 2019 after a long struggle with depression, anxiety, insomnia, and a dependency on prescription drugs. However, he left behind these collaborations. The first single is minimalist electro-pop that’s a tribute to Adam’s memory.

5. BBNO$ X Diamond Pistols, Help Herself

Blue Weekend (Co5 Music)

RIYL: Stroke-ish stuff

First, this guy’s name: You pronounce it “Baby No Money.” He’s from Vancouver and has two Juno nominations to his credit, more than two BILLION totals streams plus more than a million Instagram followers. Oh, and more than 10 million TikTok videos have used his music. And since the video was posted on YouTube about three weeks ago, it’s racked up almost 2.5 million views, so something is clearly happening here.

Story continues below advertisement