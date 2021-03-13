Menu

Crime

Family of Matthew Jordan Gladue, 36, pleads for information related to his 2020 death in Edmonton

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted March 13, 2021 6:16 pm
The family of Matthew Gladue, who died following a homicide in July 2020, is hoping someone will come forward with information around his death.
The family of Matthew Gladue, who died following a homicide in July 2020, is hoping someone will come forward with information around his death.

The family of Edmontonian Matthew Jordan Gladue, who was killed eight months ago, is pleading for information from the public in relation to his death.

Gladue, 36, died on July 13, 2020. He was found by police with life-threatening injuries in an alley near 112 Avenue and 103 Street, and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

His family gathered in the spot he was found on Saturday to remember him and ask anyone with information to come forward.

“We need justice for Matthew,” said Gladue’s sister Cherie Ladouceur. “He was soft-spirited. He had a good heart. He would help you if he could; he would give you the shirt off his back.”

While police said several days after Gladue’s death that he was a victim of homicide, his manner of death was not released for investigative reasons.

Police had said at the time he was in a “violent altercation” and officers asked for anyone to come forward with information.

Ladouceur said that Gladue was the father of six children as well as a beloved son, brother and uncle. He was a family-focused, hands-on dad.

“His family was first in his life,” Ladouceur said. “I just hope whoever knows some information (comes forward).

“We just want answers. Somebody out there knows what happened to Matthew.”

A photo of Matthew Gladue.
A photo of Matthew Gladue.

Matthew had gone out to pick up supper for his family in the late afternoon on July 13 but never returned.

“My dad deserves the justice that he needs,” said his daughter Keisha Cardinal. “It’s been eight months now, and for us not to know why this happened, it’s so sad.

“He was funny… He would always be that joy in the room, always make you laugh.

“He was just a joyful person… That’s how I’ll always remember my Dad.”

Anyone with information about Gladue’s death is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

