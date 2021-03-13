Scenic Canyon Regional Park in Kelowna expands following land swap

Send this page to someone via email

A public park in the Central Okanagan has expanded following a land swap deal.

This week, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) announced that it had acquired approximately 10 new hectares of land for Scenic Canyon Regional Park in Kelowna, along with a right-of-way measuring 0.86 of a hectare.

The regional district says the right-of-way will provide connections to the Mission Creek Greenway and City of Kelowna parks and trails.

In gaining nearly 11 hectares from property owner David Geen, though, the regional district traded 8.67 hectares of parkland to Geen.

Further, the RDCO will also receive $454,000 in compensation for the difference in land value.

The land swap was given the green light following almost no opposition to the RDCO’s alternative approval process.

Ten per cent of the region’s voters, or 20,598 people, needed to submit forms by March 1, saying they were opposed to the deal. However, the regional district said it received just two opposing forms.

