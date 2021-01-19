Regional District of Central Okanagan swaps land with private owner to expand park

Send this page to someone via email

Scenic Canyon Regional Park will soon be expanding, as the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has acquired 10.86 hectares of new land for the park.

The new parkland will be acquired from a private owner in a conditional land swap, according to the RDCO.

“The exchanged lands will provide for future trail and park connections between Scenic Canyon Regional Park, the Mission Creek Greenway and to City of Kelowna parks and trails,” RDCO staff wrote in a release.

In exchange, the RDCO says it will transfer 8.67 hectares of land in the park to the private owner.

The RDCO will also receive around $454,000 in net compensation for the difference in land valuation.

Those opposed to the land swap must submit a completed elector response form to the regional district by 4 p.m. on March 1.

