Saskatchewan surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered

The administration of 1,624 COVID-19 vaccines led Saskatchewan to a new milestone of more than 100,000 total vaccinations across the province.

Saskatchewan government officials also reported 153 new novel coronavirus cases on Saturday. Regina reported the highest amount of new cases with 64 followed by Saskatoon with 16 new cases.

The remaining cases were located in far north west (2), far north central (5), far north east (8), north west (9), north central (4), north east (7), central east (13), south west (1), south central (14) and south east (5) zones. Five new cases have pending residence information. Three cases with pending residence information were assigned to the north west zone.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 133 or 10.9 per 100,000 population.

A total of 1,469 cases are considered active across the province.

One Saskatchewan resident in their 70s who tested positive for COVID-19 has died in the Saskatoon zone.

A total of 133 people are in hospital, including 30 people in intensive care.

Public health officials continue to ask Regina residents to practice extra caution with COVID-19 measures due to an increase of community transmission of variants of concerns in the city.

Officials recommend Regina residents not increase their household bubbles to include two to three additional households of up to 10 people, especially residents over 50-years-old.

Many of Regina’s outbreaks are a result of people going to work and public places while symptomatic, officials said.

