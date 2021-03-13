Okanagan teams excited after BCHL gets green light for shortened season

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Hockey League’s Okanagan teams are anxious for next month’s puck drop.

The BCHL’s board of governors approved a shortened 2020-21 season on Friday after provincial health officials accepted the league’s proposal for a safe return to play under its COVID-19 safety plan.

“After months and months of hard work behind the scenes by the league’s Return-to-Play Task Force, we are pleased to make the announcement that the BCHL will be back on the ice to play the 2020-21 season,” said BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb.

The league will operate in a ‘pod’ model where three to four teams will play each other in five different locations across the province.

“We are delighted with the news we received today,” West Kelowna Warriors team president Chris Laurie told Global News on Friday.

“Sharing this announcement with the players was the highlight of the year so far. We will be ready to compete when the season starts the first week of April.”

The condensed season will begin the first week of April, with the full schedule and pod location details to be released in the coming days.

A statement from The Penticton Vees said, “we are excited to get back on the ice and excited for our players to have a chance to play in games. They have endured a long year and it’s very rewarding to see how happy and relieved they are with the news.

“Our players and staff will begin their quarantine shortly in preparation for the season. Along with the league, we will be releasing details on our season as we near our projected start date in April.”

In a bid to maximize the safety of everyone involved in the shortened season, the league has hired a chief medical officer who will oversee all COVID-19 safety protocols.

That individual will be responsible for overseeing testing and quarantine period protocols for players and team staff.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to play games as a team and showcase the great players in the BCHL in a safe environment for everyone.” Jason McKee, head coach and general manager of the Vernon Vipers, told Global News.

The news comes days after the Western Hockey League announced the B.C. Division schedule for the 2020-21 regular season, which will begin Friday, March 26 in the hub centres of Kelowna and Kamloops.

