B.C. Hockey League to return to action in April; pod model approved

The B.C. Hockey League has been approved to play a shortened 2020-21 season after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry accepted the league’s proposal for a safe return to play.

The league will operate in pods where three to four teams will play each other in five different locations across the province.

“After months and months of hard work behind the scenes by the league’s Return-to-Play Task Force, we are pleased to make the announcement today that the BCHL will be back on the ice to play the 2020-21 season,” BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb said.

“This entire process has always been about our players and giving them the best chance to get back to playing games and showcasing their skills, and we have accomplished that today.”

The goal is to start the season at the beginning of April. There are 18 teams based across the province.

The BCHL has hired a chief medical officer who will oversee all COVID-19 safety protocols for the five-week season, including testing and a quarantine period for players and team staff.

“We proved in our extended exhibition season in the fall that our COVID-19 Safety Plan was effective after playing 89 games with zero transmissions, and we look forward to working within that system again,” said BCHL board of governors chairman Graham Fraser.

“It’s been a long road for everyone involved with the league since we were shut down in November, but we are grateful that we get a chance to finish what we started and get our young athletes back on the ice.”

The league is still working out further details with the Office of the Provincial Health Officer and regional chief medical health officers.

