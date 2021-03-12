Kelowna firefighters quickly douse grass fire across from airport

Send this page to someone via email

In a sign that spring has almost arrived in the Okanagan, firefighters were called to a grass fire in Kelowna Friday afternoon.

The slow-burning grass fire occurred across from Kelowna International Airport, between Highway 97 and Lochrem Road, around 1:30 p.m.

The fire grew to about 100 metres by 100 metres in size before it was contained.

Read more: Firefighters rush to extinguish Okanagan grass fire near Westside Road

The Kelowna Fire Department said it received numerous 911 calls regarding the fire, and that it was under control within 15 minutes of crews arriving.

Platoon captain Dennis Miller said a handguard was built around the fire’s perimeter.

The fire’s cause — currently undetermined — is being investigated. However, the fire department said the cause had nothing to do with a nearby substation.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire department said recent warm weather has dried out some areas, “and any grass fire, we take very seriously, so we sent enough resources to mitigate it quickly.”

0:14 Truck fire sparks grass fire near Kalamalka Lake in Vernon Truck fire sparks grass fire near Kalamalka Lake in Vernon – Sep 7, 2020

Miller noted that the grass was dry but that the ground was still rather wet, “so mitigating the fire was quite easy.”

“Just be careful,” added Miller. “We’re getting to that time of the year where it gets drier and drier in the Okanagan.

“Everybody needs to be fire smart and wise with how you dispose of smoking materials or any other hazards that might be around.” Tweet This

Three fire engines and a bush-truck, along with 16 personnel, responded to the grass fire.