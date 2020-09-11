Large grass fire burns in north Calgary farmer’s field

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary fire crews were called Friday morning to a large grass fire burning in the northern part of the city.

Calls reporting the fire began coming in at around 10:30 a.m., according to Carol Henke with the Calgary Fire Department.

Henke said the fire was in farmer’s field located north of Stony Trail and west of Deerfoot Trail — at 144 Avenue and 1 Street N.E. It’s not known how the fire started, but just before noon, Henke said it was the size of several football fields.

In an update just before 12:30 p.m., emergency crews said about 80 acres of grass and chaff from a crop had burned.

“The field, having been harvested several days ago by combine, is covered with the resulting dried chaff (leftover organic debris),” the Calgary Fire Department said in a media release.

Crews are on scene of a large fire in north Calgary #yyc pic.twitter.com/63fTgOc1h7 — Global Calgary (@GlobalCalgary) September 11, 2020

About eight apparatus and 20 firefighters were on scene attempting to contain the blaze by going around the perimeter of the fire with water and fire brooms.

By 12:30 p.m., firefighters had the blaze contained and were working on dousing hot spots.

Henke said the wind was working in the firefighters’ favour, as it was fairly minimal over the lunch hour.

The fire was producing quite a bit of thick smoke, but Henke said no structures or buildings were in danger.

No injuries have been reported.

