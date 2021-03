Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews are on scene at a large industrial fire near the QEW and Guelph Line in Burlington, according to Halton police.

The blaze started just after 10 a.m. on Friday at a building at Pettit Road and Mountainside Drive in Burlington.

Police have closed Mountainside Drive from Stanley Drive to Royal Drive as well as Pettit Road between Mountainside Drive and Industrial Street.

More to come.

