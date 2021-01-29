Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
January 29 2021 12:26pm
02:12

House fire in east-end Toronto kills 4 people

Residents in Toronto’s east-end are in shock following an early morning fire that killed four people in a home and injured several others including a few firefighters. Shallima Maharaj reports.

