Global News at Noon Toronto January 29 2021 12:26pm 02:12 House fire in east-end Toronto kills 4 people Residents in Toronto's east-end are in shock following an early morning fire that killed four people in a home and injured several others including a few firefighters. Shallima Maharaj reports. 4 dead, several others injured after fire rips through Toronto home