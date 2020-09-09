Menu

Canada

Firefighters rush to extinguish Okanagan grass fire near Westside Road

By Jules Knox Global News
Firefighters rushed to put out a grass fire near Westside Road on Tuesday evening.
Firefighters rushed to put out a grass fire near Westside Road on Tuesday evening. Jeff Martin / Global News

Fire crews rushed to a grass fire on Westside Road near La Casa Cottage Resort around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The flames were quickly extinguished, but firefighters spent some time mopping up.

At one point traffic was stopped in both directions.

The volunteer North Westside Fire Department said its crew was already together for a practice session. Firefighters told Global News they were able to get to the scene within four minutes of the call.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but crews at the scene said it’s possible the blaze was cigarette or human-caused.

RCMP are expected to further investigate the blaze.

