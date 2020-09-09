Kelowna firefighters extinguish dryer fire at Ricky’s All Day Grill

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews rushed to Ricky’s All Day Grill on Harvey Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday for a dryer fire.

Eighteen firefighters, police and an ambulance responded to the blaze.

Platoon Capt. Kelly Stephens said there was quite a bit of smoke billowing from the backdoor when firefighters first arrived at the scene.

A few guests and staff members had quickly evacuated the building. Firefighters knocked the blaze down and moved the dryer outside.

Stephens said one person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

There was some smoke damage, but the flames had the potential to be much more serious, he added.

The fire department said the blaze is not considered suspicious and is believed to have started inside the dryer’s contents.

“The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind residents to keep your dryer vent and lint trap clean and be aware of the contents that they put in their dryers,” Stephens said.

Read more: Massive fire at Holiday Park in Kelowna deemed suspicious

While firefighters were fighting the blaze at Ricky’s, they noticed some dark smoke across the street at Capri Centre.

Stephens said the smoke appeared to be coming from the roof, so they headed over to investigate but couldn’t find the cause.

The fire department said the smoke has since cleared and isn’t believed to be problematic, although a property representative is at the site monitoring the situation.

0:14 Truck fire sparks grass fire near Kalamalka Lake in Vernon Truck fire sparks grass fire near Kalamalka Lake in Vernon